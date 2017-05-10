Trial over Silver Spring transit center construction begins
Montgomery County did everything it should have in hiring a trusted engineer and general contractor to design and build the Silver Spring transit center, but negligence and misrepresentations delayed the opening for years and led to millions of dollars in cost overruns in the construction, an attorney for the county told jurors Wednesday. A ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 23
|Tonya
|85
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC