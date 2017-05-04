"The new Metro budget - Its meaning for the future": ACT May meeting, Tuesday May 9th
Action Committee for Transit is Montgomery County's leading transit advocacy group. This month's meeting will feature Robert Thomson, the just now retired "Dr. Gridlock" columnist for the Washington Post , discussing the WMATA financial crisis.
