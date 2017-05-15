SWANA updates safety campaign with tips for MRFs
The Solid Waste Association of North America , Silver Spring, Maryland, has developed a new installment to its "Five to Stay Alive" series that features safety tips material recovery facility workers should follow. Follow lockout/tagout, always .-Never access a baler, compactor, screen or metering drum unless lockout/tagout has been performed per the equipment specific procedure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
