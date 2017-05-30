SWANA, ASTSWMO to collaborate on recy...

SWANA, ASTSWMO to collaborate on recycling, food waste and education

Solid Waste Association of North America and the Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials sign a memorandum of understanding. The Solid Waste Association of North America , Silver Spring, Maryland, and the Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials , Washington, have signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines their intent to conduct various collaborative efforts on topics of mutual interest.

