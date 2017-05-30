SWANA, ASTSWMO to collaborate on recycling, food waste and education
Solid Waste Association of North America and the Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials sign a memorandum of understanding. The Solid Waste Association of North America , Silver Spring, Maryland, and the Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials , Washington, have signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines their intent to conduct various collaborative efforts on topics of mutual interest.
