Sneak Peek: Counting on Returns to TLC with More of Life's Major Milestones
COUNTING ON is back with more oversized episodes and big announcements! A new baby for Jessa and Ben, an unexpected surprise from Jill and Derick, and Joy Anna and Austin's courtship are just some of the major milestones that will be highlighted in the new series. The seven-part run is slated to kick off June 12 at 9/8c and promises love, laughter and tears.
