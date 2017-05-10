Silver Spring Transit Center Delays T...

Silver Spring Transit Center Delays Trial Begins

After years of construction delays, the Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, opened about two years ago, but the legal battle over those delays just got started in court Wednesday. Montgomery County and Metro filed a lawsuit against the general contractor, designer and other subcontractors, seeking $40 million in cost overruns and damages and for defects in the design and construction, and the building contractor is countersuing for $10 million.

