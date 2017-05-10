Silver Spring Transit Center Delays Trial Begins
After years of construction delays, the Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, opened about two years ago, but the legal battle over those delays just got started in court Wednesday. Montgomery County and Metro filed a lawsuit against the general contractor, designer and other subcontractors, seeking $40 million in cost overruns and damages and for defects in the design and construction, and the building contractor is countersuing for $10 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 23
|Tonya
|85
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC