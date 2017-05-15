School security assistant arrested for alleged sexual contact with student
Mike Anthony Lievano, 21, who worked at Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring, allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with a student at her home and at his home, according to police.
