Police identify driver in fatal Northwest D.C. crash
A driver killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Northwest Washington has been identified as a resident of Silver Spring, Md., according to D.C. police. Rhondye Williams, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 2:45 a.m. in the 5800 block of Blair Road NW.
