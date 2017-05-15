New group in Maryland is recruiting Muslim candidates to run for office
Hamza Kahn, left, meets with other members of the Muslim Democratic Club of Montgomery County in Silver Spring in 2016. Kahn has formed a political action committee to recruit, train and support Muslim American political candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|May 13
|Son of CSA
|120
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 23
|Tonya
|85
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC