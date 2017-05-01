Montgomery County schedules five meetings about biking, bikeway...
As part of it's ongoing Bicycle Master Plan update, Montgomery county has scheduled five meetings this summer to discusspreliminary bikeway recommendations and more. The meetings will be held in five different locations so that county residents can pick the one that is most convenient for them to attend.
