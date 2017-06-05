Montgomery Co. gets new contractor to help with solid waste pickup new
After residents in parts of Bethesda and Silver Spring, Maryland, complained about recycling and yard waste sitting at the curb for weeks, Montgomery County has made a change. Starting May 30, Goode Companies Inc. will pick up trash, yard trim, scrap metal and bulk items in the parts of Silver Spring currently served by Potomac Disposal, said Bill Broglie, the county Environmental Protection Department's acting director of solid waste services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware: MoCo Republican cops are on the take
|Jun 1
|Harveyringwald
|1
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|May 13
|Son of CSA
|120
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Tonya
|85
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC