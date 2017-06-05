Montgomery Co. gets new contractor to...

Montgomery Co. gets new contractor to help with solid waste pickup new

Wednesday May 24 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

After residents in parts of Bethesda and Silver Spring, Maryland, complained about recycling and yard waste sitting at the curb for weeks, Montgomery County has made a change. Starting May 30, Goode Companies Inc. will pick up trash, yard trim, scrap metal and bulk items in the parts of Silver Spring currently served by Potomac Disposal, said Bill Broglie, the county Environmental Protection Department's acting director of solid waste services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

