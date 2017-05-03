Md. high school student arrested after officers find stolen assault-style rifle

It had been stolen from the trunk of a Rockville police car, authorities said, before being recovered during an investigation of a stolen car on school property being driven by an 18-year-old. Mario Granado Alvarado of Silver Spring was arrested Monday and charged by Montgomery police with possession of a deadly weapon on school property, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and other firearm-related charges.

