Jewish Film Fest offers more gay content
"Cabaret," the classic musical starring Liza Minnelli and Michael York, is WJFF's 45th anniversary presentation. It will be screened at Edlavitch D.C.-JCC on and at AFI Silver Theatre on Saturday, May 27 at 12:30 p.m. "Family Commitments" tells the story of an intercultural couple who get engaged and must deal with a homophobic Arab father, overbearing Jewish mother and a pregnant 19-year-old while they prepare to tie the knot.
