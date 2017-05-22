ISPOR and ISPE Collaborate to Advance Good Practices for Use of Real-World Evidence

Boston, MA - May 22, 2017 - The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research and the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology have joined forces to collaborate on a Special Task Force on real-world evidence in regulatory decision making. This initiative was the focus of an invited issue panel this morning at the ISPOR 22nd Annual International Meeting in Boston, MA, USA.

