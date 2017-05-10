Guilty plea in a savagea Md. home invasion murder new

Linda Johnston didn't have a chance after 23-year-old Kwasi Sadler kicked through her basement door, intent on stealing the keys to her 2007 Toyota Prius, Montgomery County prosecutors said. Confronted by Johnston, Sadler repeatedly stabbed and cut the 72-year-old, leaving her to die in the bedroom of her home in the 2700 block of Arcola Avenue, in Silver Spring near Wheaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.