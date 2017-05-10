Guilty plea in a savagea Md. home inv...

Guilty plea in a savagea Md. home invasion murder new

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Linda Johnston didn't have a chance after 23-year-old Kwasi Sadler kicked through her basement door, intent on stealing the keys to her 2007 Toyota Prius, Montgomery County prosecutors said. Confronted by Johnston, Sadler repeatedly stabbed and cut the 72-year-old, leaving her to die in the bedroom of her home in the 2700 block of Arcola Avenue, in Silver Spring near Wheaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) 16 hr Son of CSA 120
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Apr 23 Tonya 85
News Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000... Mar '17 Geeyah 1
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan '17 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan '17 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan '17 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 21
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,267 • Total comments across all topics: 281,004,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC