Free workshops in Springfield, Va., and Silver Spring, Md., to...

Free workshops in Springfield, Va., and Silver Spring, Md.
One sure sign of spring is the plethora of home buyer workshops designed to educate the new crop of potential buyers. Whether you're thinking of buying your first home, refinancing your mortgage, or buying a new property to upgrade or downsize, you can gather information and meet with lenders there.
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 23
|Tonya
|85
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
