Federal employees are being forced to...

Federal employees are being forced to watch Fox News, according to leaked email

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: ThinkProgress

On Wednesday, a customer service representative from the FDA's Office of Facilities sent an email to staff informing them that TVs in a Silver Spring, Maryland office will now be exclusively turned to Fox News. The emaila S-a Sa screencap of which was initially obtained and shared to Twitter by journalist Paul Thacker and later by BuzzFeed's Julia Reinstein a S-a Swas sent to "let everyone know" why TVs had been changed "from CNN to FOX."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Apr 23 Tonya 85
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) Apr '17 Leroy Jones 119
News Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000... Mar '17 Geeyah 1
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan '17 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan '17 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan '17 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 21
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC