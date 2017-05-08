Construction fatalities increase as economic recovery continues
Fatalities are increasing in the U.S. construction industry, particularly among Hispanic workers, as the sector continues to recover from the economic recession, according to a new study. The number of fatalities among construction workers climbed to 985 in 2015 after dipping to 781 in 2011, a 26% increase over four years, according to a study by CPWR - The Center for Construction Research and Training in Silver Spring, Maryland.
