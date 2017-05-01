Challenges and Strategies to Automate...

Challenges and Strategies to Automate Potency Assays to be Discussed...

Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Christopher Hepler, Group Leader in Biologics Analytical Services at Catalent's site in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, will be presenting at the upcoming CASSS Bioassays Symposium, to be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Silver Spring, Maryland, on May 8 9, 2017. Mr. Hepler's presentation, on Monday, May 8 at 2:25 p.m., is entitled ?Automation of Friendly Assay Design," and will discuss the challenges of adapting potency assays to robotic systems.

