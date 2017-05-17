Cape Cod house updated via midcentury...

Cape Cod house updated via midcentury modern throwback

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Lowell Sun

What ended with a 1950s- and 1960s-themed party for an entire neighborhood began with a simple desire to upgrade a tired kitchen. When Silver Spring, Maryland residents Amy Dibner and husband Bruce Marshall expanded their small Cape Cod house to accommodate a larger kitchen and dining area, a sunroom and a patio with a landscaped back yard, they thanked their neighbors for living through the six-month construction period by throwing a midcentury modern party in keeping with their home's aesthetic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) May 13 Son of CSA 120
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Apr 23 Tonya 85
News Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000... Mar '17 Geeyah 1
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan '17 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan '17 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan '17 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 21
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Montgomery County was issued at May 17 at 4:35PM EDT

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. American Idol
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,088,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC