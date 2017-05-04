Bill allows for longer stays in Montg...

Bill allows for longer stays in Montgomery Co. parking spots new

Wednesday Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

If you do not have a parking permit and are planning to leave your car in one space for a long period of time in Montgomery County, Maryland, you could soon have more flexibility under a bill being considered by local lawmakers. The legislation would allow drivers to park in county-owned garages and surface lots for up to 14 days straight.

