Beware of Angels Premieres on Hope Channel May 19, 2017

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- When a Bible study group begins petitioning counsel from angels, the quest leads two sisters to commit murder. Through the lens of the Halstead murder case and personal accounts of those who have communicated with supernatural beings, Beware of Angels exposes the dangers of seeking guidance from the supernatural.

