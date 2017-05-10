AFI Docs Fest Slate: Whitney Houston,...

AFI Docs Fest Slate: Whitney Houston, Bill Nye & Ronald Reagan Bios Make Cut

More than 100 documentaries from 28 countries will screen during the annual five-day AFI Docs festival next month, including Nick Broomfield/Rudi Dolezal's Whitney Houston bio Whitney. "Can I Be Me" and the Bonni Cohen/Jon Shenk An Inconvenient Sequel : Truth To Power.

