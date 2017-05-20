2015 animal cruelty case in Md. ends ...

2015 animal cruelty case in Md. ends with puppy siblings reunited, thriving new

Wednesday May 17 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

James Edward Jones, 31, was sentenced to six months in jail for strangling two 6-week-old puppies on a street in Silver Spring, Maryland. Police dashcam video shows what witnesses saw that night in 2015, when a Montgomery County man appeared to strangle these puppies.

