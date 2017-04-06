Takoma Ensemble gets spiritual
The Takoma Ensemble performs "Heaven and Earth: Spirituality in Music" at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension on Grammy-nominated saxophonist Noah Getz and marimba player Lee Hinkle are the guest artists. Works performed will be from the 20th and 21st centuries, sacred Renaissance music and music inspired by the ancient Egyptian and early Jewish manuscripts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|M Young
|84
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar 25
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC