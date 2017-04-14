SWANA recognizes Workers' Memorial Day
Workers' Memorial Day in the U.S. and the National Day of Mourning in Canada are part of an international effort to remember workers who died on the job. On Friday, April 28, 2017, The Solid Waste Association of North America , Silver Spring, Maryland, will recognize the National Day of Mourning in Canada and Workers' Memorial Day in the U.S. Both the National Day of Mourning and Workers' Memorial Day are part of an international effort on April 28 to remember those lost on the job and to recognize the importance of worker health and safety around the world.
