SWANA and EREF conduct needlestick survey

The survery will ask material recovery facility operators in the U.S. and Canada about the rate of needlestick injuries during operation. The Solid Waste Association of North America in Silver Spring, Maryland, and the Environmental Research and Education Foundation in Raleigh, North Carolina, are conducting a joint research project to quantify and address the issue of needlestick injuries at material recovery facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

