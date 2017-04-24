SWANA and EREF conduct needlestick survey
The survery will ask material recovery facility operators in the U.S. and Canada about the rate of needlestick injuries during operation. The Solid Waste Association of North America in Silver Spring, Maryland, and the Environmental Research and Education Foundation in Raleigh, North Carolina, are conducting a joint research project to quantify and address the issue of needlestick injuries at material recovery facilities in the U.S. and Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 23
|Tonya
|85
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC