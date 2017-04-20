Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: ARLnow.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Washington DC, Arlington VA, Silver Spring MD until 8:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/jtE53mkcWP * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Arlington County in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Northeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia * At 804 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over American University, or near Rosslyn, moving east at 30 mph. IMPACTDamaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Silver Spring Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10) Sun Tonya 85
News MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08) Apr 6 Leroy Jones 119
News Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000... Mar '17 Geeyah 1
Cheerleading slam by principal Jan '17 Veges 1
Ingrid uhoh Jordan Jan '17 ispeploo 1
News new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall Jan '17 LITTLE TINY 1
News Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ... Jan '17 Go Blue Forever 21
See all Silver Spring Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Silver Spring Forum Now

Silver Spring Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Silver Spring Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Silver Spring, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC