Robert Schenkkan's - Building the Wall' to be Produced in Portland April 20-29
Portland's triangle productions will be part of the National New Play Network's "rolling world premiere" of Robert Schenkkan's latest play, "Building the Wall." The production company joins with other theatres - The Fountain Theatre in Los Angeles; Curious Theatre in Denver CO; Forum Theatre in Silver Spring MD; Borderlands Theatre Tucson AZ; City Theatre in Miami FL - just to name a few.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skanner.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|M Young
|84
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar 25
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC