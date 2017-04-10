Robert Schenkkan's - Building the Wall' to be Produced in Portland April 20-29

Portland's triangle productions will be part of the National New Play Network's "rolling world premiere" of Robert Schenkkan's latest play, "Building the Wall." The production company joins with other theatres - The Fountain Theatre in Los Angeles; Curious Theatre in Denver CO; Forum Theatre in Silver Spring MD; Borderlands Theatre Tucson AZ; City Theatre in Miami FL - just to name a few.

