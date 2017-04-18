new Sex abuse charges dropped against former Md. after-school counselor
Charges of sexual abuse against a former Montgomery County after-school program counselor were dropped Thursday when prosecutors concluded that there was "not enough evidence to convince a jury beyond a reasonable doubt," WJLA reports . Raul Ramos, 21, told The Washington Post that he knew he was innocent from the start.
