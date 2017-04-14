new Man accused of assaulting woman in Silver Spring woods charged with rape

A man accused of dragging a woman off a Silver Spring, Maryland, sidewalk and into a wooded area where he sexually assaulted her has been arrested. Montgomery County police said they received a 911 call about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday from a resident of the 13800 block of Castle Boulevard in Silver Spring who told the dispatcher a woman had flagged him down saying she had been raped.

