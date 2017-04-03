new Intersection closed in Silver Spring

new Intersection closed in Silver Spring

Saturday Apr 1

The intersection at Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road in Silver Spring, Maryland, will be closed Saturday between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., to reconfigure traffic lanes. Both roads will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with no turns permitted through the intersection, Maryland State Highway Administration officials said.

