new Gifforda s Ice Cream grandson details child abuse in memoir

Gifford's Ice Cream grandson details child abuse in memoir

His grandfather founded the Washington area's beloved Gifford's Ice Cream and Candy shops, but Andrew Gifford's life story is sickening, not sweet. In his gut-wrenching new memoir "We All Scream: The Fall of the Gifford's Ice Cream Empire," Gifford reveals for the first time that he was mentally and physically abused.

