new Bus Rapid Transit plan met with skepticism, praise in Montgomery Co.
As Montgomery County considers building a $21 million Bus Rapid Transit line on U.S. Route 29 from Burtonsville to Silver Spring, a recent public hearing had residents lining up to share their views on the proposal. "It will link the vibrant downtown of Silver Spring to White Oak and Burtonsville, creating a new, safe, reliable and affordable connection between east county and the rest of the region," said Joana Conklin, rapid transit system development manager with Montgomery County Department of Transportation, at the county council's public hearing Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|M Young
|84
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar 25
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC