new Bus Rapid Transit plan met with skepticism, praise in Montgomery Co.

As Montgomery County considers building a $21 million Bus Rapid Transit line on U.S. Route 29 from Burtonsville to Silver Spring, a recent public hearing had residents lining up to share their views on the proposal. "It will link the vibrant downtown of Silver Spring to White Oak and Burtonsville, creating a new, safe, reliable and affordable connection between east county and the rest of the region," said Joana Conklin, rapid transit system development manager with Montgomery County Department of Transportation, at the county council's public hearing Tuesday night.

