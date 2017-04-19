Montgomery gets few bidders for Silver Spring arena proposal
County Executive Isiah Leggett's longtime vision of minor league sports, music and high school graduation ceremonies at a new arena in downtown Silver Spring is headed back to square one, again. Late last year officials asked developers for proposals to build a 5,000-seat venue on the site of two county-owned parking garages that straddle Bonifant Street, adjacent to the Silver Spring Transit Center.
