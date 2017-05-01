Mauricia De Peza & Wadada Movement no...

Mauricia De Peza & Wadada Movement nomiated for Award Apr. 29, 2017, 4:4 Am Ast

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Trinadad Express

Trinidad and Tobago model Mauricia De Peza and twin fashion designers, Asha and Ayanna Diaz, will bring their talents to the 8th annual Caribbean Style and Culture Showcase on June 17. In the heart of Downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, USA, this fashion exhibition will be held at the Silver Spring Civic Center. Caribbean Style and Culture is a showcase of fashion, music and art.

