Maryland rampage suspect, scheduled to plead guilty, fired 21 rounds, had $1,802 cash
Police take Eulalio Tordil, 62, a suspect in three fatal shootings in the Washington, D.C., area into custody in Silver Spring, Md., Friday, May 6, 2016. Tordil is an employee of the Federal Protective Service, which provides security at federal properties.
