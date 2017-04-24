Leta s go crazy: Prince percussionist Bobby Z. on Revolution toura s Maryland stop
It's been a year since Prince died suddenly at his Minnesota home, and while the music world will likely never be the same, the Purple One's former bandmates aim to keep his legacy alive. The Revolution, the ensemble that famously backed Prince in the film "Purple Rain," rolls into Silver Spring, Maryland's The Fillmore Thursday to pay tribute to its departed bandleader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 23
|Tonya
|85
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC