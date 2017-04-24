HBV reactivation is concern with DAA Tx in HBV-HCV coinfection
Hepatitis B virus reactivation is a safety concern for patients with HBV and hepatitis C virus coinfection receiving direct-acting antiviral agents , according to a study published online April 24 in the Annals of Internal Medicine . Susan J. Bersoff-Matcha, M.D., from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland, and colleagues reviewed data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System for 29 patients with HBV-R receiving HCV DAAs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 23
|Tonya
|85
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar '17
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC