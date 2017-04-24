HBV reactivation is concern with DAA Tx in HBV-HCV coinfection

Hepatitis B virus reactivation is a safety concern for patients with HBV and hepatitis C virus coinfection receiving direct-acting antiviral agents , according to a study published online April 24 in the Annals of Internal Medicine . Susan J. Bersoff-Matcha, M.D., from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland, and colleagues reviewed data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System for 29 patients with HBV-R receiving HCV DAAs.

