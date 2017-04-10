Delays for drivers on Beltway's inner loop in Silver Spring
A trash truck caught on fire along the inner loop of the Beltway near US 29, causing traffic delays. Three lanes are blocked along the Beltway's inner loop in Silver Spring, Md., because of a trash truck fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|M Young
|84
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar 25
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC