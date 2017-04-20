Boy's mother drives to hospital after 911 operator sends ambulance to wrong address
A 911 operator in the District mistakenly sent an ambulance to the wrong address last weekend, forcing a mother to take her A 2-year-old son to the hospital for treatment of an asthma attack. Alan Etter, spokesman for the D.C. 911 office, said the woman provided the operator with a correct address on Galveston Street SW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|M Young
|84
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar 25
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC