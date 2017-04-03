ANA, HPNA issue Call for Action: Nurses Lead and Transform Palliative Care

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 4, 2017 CONTACT: Rachel Farbman, 301-628-5062 [email protected] AMERICAN NURSES ASSOCIATION AND HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE NURSES ASSOCIATION CALL FOR PALLIATIVE CARE IN EVERY SETTING SILVER SPRING, MD -The American Nurses Association and Hospice & Palliative Nurses Association have partnered to issue the Call for Action: Nurses Lead and Transform Palliative Care. This Call for Action supports the belief that seriously ill and injured patients, families, and communities should receive quality palliative care in all care settings.

