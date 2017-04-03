ANA, HPNA issue Call for Action: Nurses Lead and Transform Palliative Care
SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 4, 2017 CONTACT: Rachel Farbman, 301-628-5062 [email protected] AMERICAN NURSES ASSOCIATION AND HOSPICE AND PALLIATIVE NURSES ASSOCIATION CALL FOR PALLIATIVE CARE IN EVERY SETTING SILVER SPRING, MD -The American Nurses Association and Hospice & Palliative Nurses Association have partnered to issue the Call for Action: Nurses Lead and Transform Palliative Care. This Call for Action supports the belief that seriously ill and injured patients, families, and communities should receive quality palliative care in all care settings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 gang member gets life sentence for murder (Nov '08)
|Apr 6
|Leroy Jones
|119
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Apr 1
|M Young
|84
|Man hid in store and tried to nab over $830,000...
|Mar 25
|Geeyah
|1
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC