A Last-Ditch Attempt to Save the World's Most Endangered Porpoise
The vaquita is found only in Mexico's Gulf of California, where there are just 30 of them left. On April 3, the Mexican government announced that it would give US$3 million to the VaquitaCPR plan to save them.
