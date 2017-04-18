A Last-Ditch Attempt to Save the Worl...

A Last-Ditch Attempt to Save the World's Most Endangered Porpoise

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Scientific American

The vaquita is found only in Mexico's Gulf of California, where there are just 30 of them left. On April 3, the Mexican government announced that it would give US$3 million to the VaquitaCPR plan to save them.

Silver Spring, MD

