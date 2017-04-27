14-year-old girl stabbed by another teen at bus stop in Silver Spring, police say
A 14-year-old girl was stabbed by another teenager Thursday afternoon at a Metrobus stop in Silver Spring, Md., police said. The incident occurred about 3:11 p.m. at the stop along University Boulevard East and East Franklin Avenue near Eastern Middle School.
