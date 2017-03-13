Van Zandt takes center stage with solo band to benefit D.C. childrena s charity
He's known around the world as "Little Steven," instantly recognizable with his bandana-sporting presence strumming out hot rhythm guitar riffs next to New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen in the E Street Band. He's also tried his hand at acting, playing tough guys like strip club owner Silvio Dante on "The Sopranos" and gangster Frank Tagliano on the Netflix series "Lilyhammer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC