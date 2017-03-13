Van Zandt takes center stage with solo band to benefit D.C. childrena s charity

He's known around the world as "Little Steven," instantly recognizable with his bandana-sporting presence strumming out hot rhythm guitar riffs next to New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen in the E Street Band. He's also tried his hand at acting, playing tough guys like strip club owner Silvio Dante on "The Sopranos" and gangster Frank Tagliano on the Netflix series "Lilyhammer."

