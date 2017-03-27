Two Inch Astronaut - "Snitch Jacket"
Two Inch Astronaut put out their third album, Personal Life , just a year and some change ago, but the Silver Spring, MD-based trio is already gearing up to release another new full-length. Can You Please Not Help is due out at the beginning of June, and today they've shared its lead single "Snitch Jacket."
