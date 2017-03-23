Thanks to Chevy Chase the interim Capital Crescent Trail is going to suck, just like Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase sucks and, as a result, it looks like the interim Capital Crescent Trail is going to too. the route proposed by planners would take walkers and cyclists entering the [interim] Capital Crescent Trail from the entrance near Bethesda Row on a sign-guided route through streets in downtown Bethesda, then north along Pearl Street and Maryland Avenue, east onto Jones Bridge Road and through Rock Creek Park, and then onto roads in the Lyttonsville area before arriving in downtown Silver Spring.
