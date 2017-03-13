SWANA to distribute Slow Down to Get Around decals

As part of on-going efforts to get solid waste workers off the Federal Government's "Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs" list, the Solid Waste Association of North America , Silver Spring, Maryland, says it will resume distributing Slow Down to Get Around decals to its members, free upon request. SWANA's SDTGA program, brought to members in part through a generous sponsorship by Heil Environmental and 3rd Eye-part of the Environmental Solutions Group family, Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a national safety campaign aimed at reminding motorists to drive carefully near waste and recycling collection vehicles.

