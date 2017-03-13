Steven Van Zandt: 'The people always lose' in football-team politics
Steven Van Zandt says Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have a "football-team mentality," caring more about victory for their party than for their constituents. "I tend to personally judge issue by issue rather than sort of endorsing this football-team mentality that we fall into in this country, where it's all about the team," Van Zandt told ITK in an interview Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Silver Spring Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheerleading slam by principal
|Jan '17
|Veges
|1
|Ingrid uhoh Jordan
|Jan '17
|ispeploo
|1
|new Teen arrested in double murder at Wheaton mall
|Jan '17
|LITTLE TINY
|1
|Rally seeks to calm post-election anxieties in ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|21
|Elementary School bullying
|Dec '16
|bnadeau13
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Reggae is 100% Jamaican...NOT Puerto Rican (Mar '10)
|Nov '16
|George
|83
Find what you want!
Search Silver Spring Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC