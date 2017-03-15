Snowstorm Baby: Firefighters Deliver Daughter at Home
Firefighters in Maryland went out to a home to deliver a baby girl in the midst of a blistering snowstorm. Montgomery County firefighters say a Silver Spring family called 911 early Tuesday morning, in the height of the first significant snowstorm of the season.
